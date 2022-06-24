Wimbledon 2022 draw: Nadal vs Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic vs Alcaraz among potential quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could face Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, as per the draw ceremony held on Friday.

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic, chasing a 21st Grand Slam title after a troubled year, will open his campaign against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

Second seed Rafa Nadal, who is half way to a calendar year Grand Slam, plays Argentina's world number 42 Francisco Cerundolo in the first round while compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the man predicted to one day fill Nadal's shoes, takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Andy Murray, champion in 2013 and 2016 but unseeded now after his battles with hip injuries, is up against Australian James Duckworth.

Standout first-round matches include three-time Grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka against rising Italian Jannik Sinner while Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios takes on British hopeful Paul Jubb.