Wimbledon 2022 draw: Serena Williams faces Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in comeback to Grand Slam tennis

Serena Williams was drawn to face France's Harmony Tan in the Wimbledon first round as the 23-time Grand slam champion returns to singles action after a year out next week.

The 40-year-old American avoided any of the big names and will get the chance to ease into the tournament against world number 113 Tan as she targets an unlikely eighth title.

Williams has not played a singles match since retiring injured in the first round a year ago.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, opens against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett while second seed Anett Kontaveit takes on American Bernarda Pera.

American teenager Coco Gauff, who reached the French Open final and is seeded 11th, plays Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who will hog the spotlight among the home contingent, faces a tricky opener against experienced Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Raducanu, 19, has struggled since her incredible run in New York and has been dealing with an injury in the build-up.

Former champion Simona Halep, the 16th seed, will feature in probably the pick of the first-round clashes as she takes on Czech Karolina Muchova.

Williams, if she survives her opener against Tan, could face Spanish 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round with a possible third round against last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova.