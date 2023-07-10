Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals

Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek and wildcard Elina Svitolina progressed to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday.
While Swiatek saved two match points before beating Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3, Svitolina outlasted Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9). Swiatek and Svitolina will face each other for a place in the semifinals.
In men’s singles, Andrey Rublev defeated Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller while Jannik Sinner recorded a straight-sets win over Daniel Galan.
However, the round of 16 clash between four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz was suspended after two sets due to night curfew and will be completed on Monday. The Serbian leads 7-6(6), 7-6(6).
Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day seven of Wimbledon 2023:
|CATEGORY
|ROUND
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|MEN'S SINGLES
|FOURTH ROUND
|[7] ANDREY RUBLEV
|[23] ALEXANDER BUBLIK (KAZ)
|7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4
|MEN'S SINGLES
|FOURTH ROUND
|[8] JANNIK SINNER (ITA)
|DANIEL GALAN (COL)
|7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3
|MEN'S SINGLES
|FOURTH ROUND
|ROMAN SAFIULLIN
|[26] DENIS SHAPOVALOV (CAN)
|3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|FOURTH ROUND
|[1] IGA SWIATEK (POL)
|[14] BELINDA BENCIC (SUI)
|6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|FOURTH ROUND
|[4] JESSICA PEGULA (USA)
|LESIA TSURENKO (UKR)
|6-1, 6-3
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|FOURTH ROUND
|[WC] ELINA SVITOLINA (UKR)
|[19] VICTORIA AZARENKA
|2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9)
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|FOURTH ROUND
|MARKETA VONDROUSOVA (CZE)
|[32] MARIE BOUZKOVA (CZE)
|2-6, 6-4, 6-3
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[21] GRIGOR DIMITROV (BUL)
|[10] FRANCES TIAFOE (USA)
|6-2, 6-3, 6-2
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[Q] MIRRA ANDREEVA
|[22] ANASTASIA POTAPOVA
|6-2, 7-5
