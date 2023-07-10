MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals

Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek and wildcard Elina Svitolina progressed to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 03:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Iga Swiatek (left) and Elina Svitolina (right) celebrate during their round of 16 matches at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Iga Swiatek (left) and Elina Svitolina (right) celebrate during their round of 16 matches at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek (left) and Elina Svitolina (right) celebrate during their round of 16 matches at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek and wildcard Elina Svitolina progressed to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday.

While Swiatek saved two match points before beating Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3, Svitolina outlasted Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9). Swiatek and Svitolina will face each other for a place in the semifinals.

In men’s singles, Andrey Rublev defeated Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller while Jannik Sinner recorded a straight-sets win over Daniel Galan.

However, the round of 16 clash between four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz was suspended after two sets due to night curfew and will be completed on Monday. The Serbian leads 7-6(6), 7-6(6).

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day seven of Wimbledon 2023:

CATEGORY ROUND WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [7] ANDREY RUBLEV [23] ALEXANDER BUBLIK (KAZ) 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [8] JANNIK SINNER (ITA) DANIEL GALAN (COL) 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3
MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND ROMAN SAFIULLIN [26] DENIS SHAPOVALOV (CAN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [1] IGA SWIATEK (POL) [14] BELINDA BENCIC (SUI) 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [4] JESSICA PEGULA (USA) LESIA TSURENKO (UKR) 6-1, 6-3
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND [WC] ELINA SVITOLINA (UKR) [19] VICTORIA AZARENKA 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9)
WOMEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND MARKETA VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [32] MARIE BOUZKOVA (CZE) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [21] GRIGOR DIMITROV (BUL) [10] FRANCES TIAFOE (USA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [Q] MIRRA ANDREEVA [22] ANASTASIA POTAPOVA 6-2, 7-5

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

Iga Swiatek /

Elina Svitolina /

Andrey Rublev /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina in action during fourth-round clashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada Open 2023 LIVE Score: Lakhya Sen’s formidable run in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the quarterfinals
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Shapovalov facing spell on sidelines after latest injury setback
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner in tetchy mood but reaches quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Rublev survives Bublik barrage in Wimbledon five-set thriller
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina in action during fourth-round clashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic leads by two sets before play suspended
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada Open 2023 LIVE Score: Lakhya Sen’s formidable run in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment