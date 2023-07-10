Wimbledon 2023, Day Seven Results: Swiatek, Svitolina reach quarterfinals

Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek and wildcard Elina Svitolina progressed to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday.

While Swiatek saved two match points before beating Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3, Svitolina outlasted Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9). Swiatek and Svitolina will face each other for a place in the semifinals.

In men’s singles, Andrey Rublev defeated Alexander Bublik in a five-set thriller while Jannik Sinner recorded a straight-sets win over Daniel Galan.

However, the round of 16 clash between four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz was suspended after two sets due to night curfew and will be completed on Monday. The Serbian leads 7-6(6), 7-6(6).

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day seven of Wimbledon 2023: