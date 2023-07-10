MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur crushes Kvitova to set up rematch of 2022 final with Rybakina

Ons Jabeur set up a quarterfinal repeat of last year’s Wimbledon showpiece against Elena Rybakina after crushing out-of-sorts former champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 in a Centre Court demolition job on Monday.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 22:20 IST , LONDON

Reuters
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in a women’s singles match.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in a women's singles match.
infoIcon

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in a women’s singles match. | Photo Credit: AP

Ons Jabeur set up a quarterfinal repeat of last year’s Wimbledon showpiece against Elena Rybakina after crushing out-of-sorts former champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 in a Centre Court demolition job on Monday.

Tunisian sixth seed Jabeur had to come from a set down against Bianca Andreescu on Saturday but had no such problems on a blustery afternoon as she raced through the first set in 22 minutes, almost unchallenged.

WIMBLEDON 2023: FOLLOW LIVE ACTION

Her crowd-pleasing variety of slice and change of pace and angle left the 2011 and 2014 champion flailing. The ninth-seeded Czech had the briefest of recoveries in the second set but it did not last and Jabeur finished off in style, breaking to love.

Third-seeded Kazakh Rybakina, who beat Jabeur in three sets in last year’s final, went through after Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia retired at 4-1 down in the first set with a back injury. 

