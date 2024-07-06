MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Despite rain delays, de Minaur gets walkover into 4th round as Pouille withdraws

Rain delayed play in the morning for a second straight day at Wimbledon but one match will not have to be played as ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur received a walkover into the fourth round.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 17:16 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AP
Alex de Minaur of Australia.
Alex de Minaur of Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Alex de Minaur of Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Rain delayed play in the morning for a second straight day at Wimbledon on Saturday, with organisers already having some catching up to do after several matches were suspended overnight.

Light rain fell over the All England Club and play on the outside courts was postponed until at least 12:45 p.m. (11.45 GMT), a delay of one hour, 45 minutes.

However, the weather forecast said showers could continue until well into the afternoon, possibly disrupting an already crammed schedule.

Four of the men’s third-round matches were not completed on Friday because of rain, including Ben Shelton’s match against Denis Shapovalov which was first up on No. 1 Court.

One match will not have to be played, however, as ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur received a walkover into the fourth round when his opponent Lucas Pouille, a qualifier from France, withdrew with an abdominal injury.

Other big names on court later included seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who was playing Alexei Popyrin in the late match on Centre Court, and women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who faced Yulia Putintseva on No. 1 Court.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Alex De Minaur /

Lucas Pouille

