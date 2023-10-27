MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon expansion wins approval from local board

The All England Club’s plan to build an 8,000-seat stadium and 38 other courts at Wimbledon that would allow the Grand Slam to hold its qualifying tournament on site has won approval from a local planning council.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 21:16 IST , WIMBLEDON, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
A general view of a The Championships - Wimbledon logo is seen ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
A general view of a The Championships - Wimbledon logo is seen ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

A general view of a The Championships - Wimbledon logo is seen ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The All England Club’s plan to build an 8,000-seat stadium and 38 other courts at Wimbledon that would allow the Grand Slam to hold its qualifying tournament on site has won approval from a local planning council.

The expansion would take place on the former site of Wimbledon Park Golf Club, which the All England Club bought in 2018. The Merton Council’s planning committee approved the proposal on Thursday night, the council said on Friday.

WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching semifinals

Unlike the other three majors, qualifying for Wimbledon is currently held offsite — in nearby Roehampton.

The plan would allow up to 10,000 fans per day for the qualifying tournament. Club officials estimate the courts being ready by 2030 at the earliest.

The proposed stadium includes a retractable roof, giving Wimbledon a new show court.

The plan still faces local opposition as well as additional approvals. The planning committee of the Wandsworth Council is currently reviewing it.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
