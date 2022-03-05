Tennis Tennis Women's ITF roundup: Ankita bows out in Australia, Seibold beats Zeel Ankita Raina lost in the singles and doubles semifinals in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Australia, while Emily Seibold of Germany continued to have a stranglehold over Zeel Desai as she beat the Indian at the ITF tourney in Nagpur.Z Team Sportstar 05 March, 2022 21:41 IST Ankita Raina, in partnership with Rutuja Bhosale, bowed out in the doubles semifinals against second seeds Jaimee Fourlis and Ellen Perez of Australia. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 05 March, 2022 21:41 IST Asia Muhammad of the US outplayed Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Australia on Saturday. Ankita, in partnership with Rutuja Bhosale, bowed out in the doubles semifinals against second seeds Jaimee Fourlis and Ellen Perez of Australia.- Seibold beats Zeel, again -Emily Seibold of Germany continued to have a stranglehold over Zeel Desai as she beat the top seed 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Aryan Pumps $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Academy on Saturday.RELATED| Davis Cup: Bopanna, Sharan save three match points, keep India in World Group I In the other semifinal, Sahaja Yamalapalli won ten games straight before her opponent, second seed Anna Ureke retired. Anna had won the first tournament in the current four-event series in India, and had also won two doubles titles with Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand. In the doubles final, Sai Samhitha and Soha Sadiq saved two match points and won 13-11 in the super tie-break against Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sathwika Sama.The results:$25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, AustraliaSingles (semifinals): Asia Muhammad (US) bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-1Doubles (semifinals): Jaimee Fourlis & Ellen Perez (Aus) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 6-2, 6-1.$15,000 ITF women, NagpurSingles (semifinals): Emily Seibold (Ger) bt Zeel Desai 6-4, 6-2;Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Anna Ureke (Rus) 6-0, 3-0 (retired)Doubles (final): Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Sathwika Sama 3-6, 6-4, [13-11]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :