Women's ITF roundup: Ankita bows out in Australia, Seibold beats Zeel

Asia Muhammad of the US outplayed Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Australia on Saturday.

Ankita, in partnership with Rutuja Bhosale, bowed out in the doubles semifinals against second seeds Jaimee Fourlis and Ellen Perez of Australia.

- Seibold beats Zeel, again -

Emily Seibold of Germany continued to have a stranglehold over Zeel Desai as she beat the top seed 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Aryan Pumps $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Academy on Saturday.

In the other semifinal, Sahaja Yamalapalli won ten games straight before her opponent, second seed Anna Ureke retired. Anna had won the first tournament in the current four-event series in India, and had also won two doubles titles with Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand.

In the doubles final, Sai Samhitha and Soha Sadiq saved two match points and won 13-11 in the super tie-break against Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sathwika Sama.