Krejcikova crashes out to qualifier in Adelaide first round

Czech fourth seed Krejcikova was beaten by Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 while Brazil's Haddad Maia met the same fate at the hands of another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, losing 6-3, 6-4.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 13:35 IST , Adelaide, Australia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE: Barbora Krejcikova in action.
FILE: Barbora Krejcikova in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE: Barbora Krejcikova in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia were high-profile casualties on day one of the ATP-WTA Adelaide International on Monday, both crashing out to qualifiers.

Czech fourth seed Krejcikova was beaten by Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 while Brazil’s Haddad Maia met the same fate at the hands of another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, losing 6-3, 6-4.

“It was a great match, she’s a very good fighter,” the 75th-ranked Kalinskaya said of Krejcikova, who was playing her first match of the season ahead of the Australian Open.

“She made the match very complicated. I’m happy I won, I’m playing better tennis every day.”

Kalinskaya, who needed nearly three hours to see off her opponent, now awaits the winner between American Claire Liu and Russian world number 15 Daria Kasatkina.

ALSO READ | Zverev-led Germany beat Swiatek’s Poland to win United Cup

The 59th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, who lost to Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final, advanced with 29 winners, breaking Haddad Maia three times.

“I tried to follow my game plan. She’s a fighter and if you give her a chance to come back, she will,” said Pavlyuchenkova.

She will next play either big-serving Karolina Pliskova or 49th-ranked Katerina Siniakova.

Top seed Elena Rybakina, who beat reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to win the Brisbane International on Sunday, had a first-round bye.

Her round of 16 opponent will be Cristina Bucsa after the Spaniard defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

Rain played havoc at the WTA Hobart International with only two matches completed.

Top seed Elise Mertens safely went through, overcoming American Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.

