WTA Rankings: Abu Dhabi winner Bencic stays at ninth, Linz champion Potapova enters top 40

13 February, 2023
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebrates victory against Liudmila Samsonova in the Women's Singles final of theAbu Dhabi Open on Sunday.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, with the only notable change the exit of Estonia’s Annett Kontaveit from the Top 20.

A distant second behind Swiatek, was the Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur remained third.

Kontaveit, who won the St. Petersburg tournament a year ago but lost in the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi last week, dropped nine spots to 27th.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, who saved three match points as she won the final in Abu Dhabi held on to ninth, while the loser Liudmila Samsonova jumped four places to 15th.

Linz champion Anastasia Potapova jumped 13 places to a new career-high ranking of 31 while runner-up Petra Martic moved up four places to 30th.

WTA Rankings
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10485 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100
3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5210
4. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5000
5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4795
6. Coco Gauff (USA) 3992
7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3616
8. Daria Kasatkina 3425
9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3275
10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2860
11. Veronika Kudermetova 2740
12. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2285
13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2227
14. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2210
15. Liudmila Samsonova 2209
16. Simona Halep (ROM) 2141
17. Victoria Azarenka 2138
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2005
19. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1910
20. Paula Badosa (ESP) 1862

