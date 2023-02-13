WTA Rankings: Abu Dhabi winner Bencic stays at ninth, Linz champion Potapova enters top 40

Poland’s Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, with the only notable change the exit of Estonia’s Annett Kontaveit from the Top 20.

A distant second behind Swiatek, was the Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur remained third.

Kontaveit, who won the St. Petersburg tournament a year ago but lost in the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi last week, dropped nine spots to 27th.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, who saved three match points as she won the final in Abu Dhabi held on to ninth, while the loser Liudmila Samsonova jumped four places to 15th.

Linz champion Anastasia Potapova jumped 13 places to a new career-high ranking of 31 while runner-up Petra Martic moved up four places to 30th.