French Open: Zverev retires hurt in semifinal against Nadal

Alexander Zverev on Friday twisted his ankle during the men's singles semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

The 25-year-old German took a tumble as he tried to retrieve a shot in the 12th game of the second set. He went down screaming in pain before being taken off the court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair.

Zverev eventually returned to the arena on crutches to concede the match. He was trailing Nadal 7-6(8), 6-6.

He officially shook hands with Nadal before waving the crowd goodbye.

"Very sad. He has had an unbelievable tournament and I know how much he has been fighting to win a Grand Slam. I know he is going to win not one but more than one. I wish him all the very best," said Nadal after the match.

"He is one of the biggest challenges in the tournament. It is difficult to say a lot of things today. It is a great feeling to be in the final without a doubt but at the same time, it is a tough moment. All the very best to him [Zverev]"