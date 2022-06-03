Tennis Tennis French Open: Zverev retires hurt in semifinal against Nadal Alexander Zverev took a tumble in his French Open semifinal match against Rafael Nadal and was taken off the court in a wheelchair. Team Sportstar 03 June, 2022 21:45 IST Germany's Alexander Zverev receives medical attention after sustaining an injury - REUTERS Team Sportstar 03 June, 2022 21:45 IST Alexander Zverev on Friday twisted his ankle during the men's singles semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open.The 25-year-old German took a tumble as he tried to retrieve a shot in the 12th game of the second set. He went down screaming in pain before being taken off the court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair.Zverev eventually returned to the arena on crutches to concede the match. He was trailing Nadal 7-6(8), 6-6. He officially shook hands with Nadal before waving the crowd goodbye. "Very sad. He has had an unbelievable tournament and I know how much he has been fighting to win a Grand Slam. I know he is going to win not one but more than one. I wish him all the very best," said Nadal after the match. "He is one of the biggest challenges in the tournament. It is difficult to say a lot of things today. It is a great feeling to be in the final without a doubt but at the same time, it is a tough moment. All the very best to him [Zverev]" Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :