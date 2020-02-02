Videos Always special to win the Madrid derby: Zidane Zinedine Zidane admits it's always a special moment when Real Madrid beats their city rivals Atletico Madrid. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2020 12:00 IST Always special to win the Madrid derby: Zidane Team Sportstar 02 February, 2020 12:00 IST Always special to win the Madrid derby: Zidane Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba Tuchel: PSG must rest star players to avoid injuries More Videos Emotional Kyrgios with touching tribute for Kobe Bryant Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after PSG goal The scene of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash Kobe Bryant - career in numbers Kobe Bryant death: NBA teams pay tribute to icon Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend Born This Day: Jose Mourinho turns 57 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons