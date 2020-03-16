Videos

Number game: Atletico's indifferent season

With La Liga under suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, take a look a the numbers behind Atletico Madrid's disappointing season so far.

16 March, 2020 14:19 IST

Atletico has 45 points from 27 La Liga matches this season - their lowest total so far under Diego Simeone.
