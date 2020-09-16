Videos

Adebayo’s block helps Heat win Game 1 over Celtics

Bam Adebayo made a clutch block with 2.5 seconds left in overtime as the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 117-114 in the opening game of the series.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 September, 2020 18:57 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 September, 2020 18:57 IST
Thomas Tuchel
PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel
Gasly reflects on 'beautiful' Grand Prix win at Monza
Teenager Musetti puts Wawrinka out of Italian Open
WATCH: Pogačar reflects on 'indescribable' Tour de France
 More Videos
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Nadal and Thiem
Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal
Rafael Nadal
Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal
Tokyo games to go ahead with COVID or not - IOC member
Jofra Archer
Opening with Woakes is easy: Archer
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Eoin Morgan
England's bowling makes the team look good: Morgan
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho