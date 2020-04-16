Videos Barcelona sends message of hope via social media video Barcelona pays tribute to medical workers through fans and famous names. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 09:26 IST Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 09:26 IST Nico Rosberg suggests double-header weekends for F1 India cricketers with most international caps WATCH: Cricket grounds with most international matches Ronaldo and Messi possibly the best in history: Matic More Videos COVID-19: Neymar joins other sports stars in urging world to social distance Coronavirus threat and fans boycott doesn't stop Belarus league On This Day- Brian Lara scores world record 400 against England Trulli calls for F1 cost-cutting to soften the coronavirus blow Flashback - Stars prepare for 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters Lockdown: Special Olympics Bharat athletes on how to stay engaged during COVID-19 pandemic Thiago Alcantra looks back on Bayern Munich's season so far Coronavirus: Ashley Giles open to behind closed doors game