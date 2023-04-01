Videos

WATCH- Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Shikhar Dhawan and I were looking to manipulate the bowlers which helped us

Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings speaks at the post-match press conference after his team beats Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs (dls method)

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 22:53 IST
The rain came in as an uninvited guest, killed a gripping contest and handed host Punjab Kings a seven-run win (DLS method) over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match at the I.S.Bindra Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing 192, Knight Riders clawed back into the game and launch a final assault on the target when heavy rain stopped play at the end of the 16th over. Knight Riders, which was 146 for seven at the time of stoppage, was below the DLS par score by seven runs.

After Arshdeep Singh’s early blows, Andre Russell (35) and impact player Venkatesh Iyer (34) revived the chase with a quickfire fifty-run stand for the sixth wicket. 

But the loss of both the batters in quick succession ended Knight Riders’ hope. In hindsight, the 23-minute delay at the start of Knight Riders’ innings due to the malfunctioning of light towers hurt Knight Riders.

