Manny Pacquiao for President: Star boxer trades ring for ballot

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said on Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, after railing against corruption in government and what he calls President Rodrigo Duterte's cozy relationship with China.

AFP
21 September, 2021 06:54 IST
AFP
21 September, 2021 06:54 IST

Read more about Pacquiao's presidential bid here: Boxer Manny Pacquiao nominated as presidential candidate for Philippines 2022 election

