Manny Pacquiao for President: Star boxer trades ring for ballot

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said on Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, after railing against corruption in government and what he calls President Rodrigo Duterte's cozy relationship with China. AFP 21 September, 2021 06:54 IST