India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16, with a stress fracture.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. In his last T20I on September 25, the third and final match against Australia, he had conceded 50 off four overs - his worst T20I figures.

Former India physio John Gloster breaks down what a stress fracture is, if it’s linked to Bumrah’s unique action and what its consequences are for the Indian speedster.