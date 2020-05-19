Videos

Bundesliga is back- Matchday 26 Highlights

It was business as usual for Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich as it returned to the pitch with a win. Bayer Leverkusen and Dortmund also bagged victories.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 May, 2020 12:15 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 May, 2020 12:15 IST
Gladbach leapfrogs Leipzig with victory at Frankfurt
Robert Kubica
F1 star Kubica takes part in virtual cycling race
Herrlich's toothpaste fiasco cracked up Frankfurt's Hutter
Lucien Favre: We missed our fans
 More Videos
Pierre Gasly
Too early for AlphaTauri to set goals for the new season: Gasly
Tokyo 2020 CEO unsure how money will be spent by IOC for Games
Expect a motivated Vettel in 2020 despite Ferrari exit, says former teammate
Football goal
WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football
Bundesliga
The Bundesliga returns, a little differently though
Julian Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann ready for Bundesliga return
Who is Ferrari's new driver Carlos Sainz?
Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules
 Related