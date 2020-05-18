Videos Gladbach leapfrogs Leipzig with victory at Frankfurt Borussia Monchengladbach is up to third place in the Bundesliga after a comfortable 3-1 win over Eintracht. Team Sportstar 18 May, 2020 12:44 IST Team Sportstar 18 May, 2020 12:44 IST Gladbach leapfrogs Leipzig with victory at Frankfurt F1 star Kubica takes part in virtual cycling race Herrlich's toothpaste fiasco cracked up Frankfurt's Hutter Lucien Favre: We missed our fans More Videos Too early for AlphaTauri to set goals for the new season: Gasly Tokyo 2020 CEO unsure how money will be spent by IOC for Games Expect a motivated Vettel in 2020 despite Ferrari exit, says former teammate WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football The Bundesliga returns, a little differently though Nagelsmann ready for Bundesliga return Who is Ferrari's new driver Carlos Sainz? Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules