Videos

Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced that that Team Canada would not be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 March, 2020 10:52 IST

Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 March, 2020 10:52 IST
Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services
Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Ding Liren of China (left) beat top seed Fabiano Caruana in the third round of the Candidates chess tournament at Yekaterinburg.
Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz
Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White
 More Videos
U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020
Hend Zaza
Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut
Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential
Japanese divided on whether Tokyo Olympics should go ahead
Olympic medallist wants Tokyo postponed to avoid "Games of Death"
Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho.
On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40
Coronavirus - what's the latest?
Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19