Videos Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced that that Team Canada would not be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 10:52 IST Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 10:52 IST Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White More Videos U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential Japanese divided on whether Tokyo Olympics should go ahead Olympic medallist wants Tokyo postponed to avoid "Games of Death" On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40 Coronavirus - what's the latest? Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19