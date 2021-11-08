Videos

Chennai's pro boxing culture gears up for revival

The tamil film ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ has brought Chennai's historic pro boxing scene back in the limelight. We speak to some of the biggest names in the field about its revival.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 November, 2021 16:36 IST
Interview: Keertivasan K

Photographs: Ravindran R

Video: Jyoti Ramalingam, Lavanya Lakshminarayanan

Editing: Lavanya Lakshminarayanan

Read more stories on Videos.

