Videos Chennai's pro boxing culture gears up for revival The tamil film 'Sarpatta Parambarai' has brought Chennai's historic pro boxing scene back in the limelight. We speak to some of the biggest names in the field about its revival. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 16:36 IST Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 16:36 IST Interview: Keertivasan KPhotographs: Ravindran RVideo: Jyoti Ramalingam, Lavanya LakshminarayananEditing: Lavanya Lakshminarayan The Sumit Antil interview - On Paralympics success, life as a para athlete, Neeraj Chopra and more India eliminated from T20 World Cup - what does this mean for Rahul Dravid Eoin Morgan calls for strong action in Yorkshire racism row T20 World Cup: India finds mojo but semifinal hopes in Afghanistan's hands