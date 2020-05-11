Videos

UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White

Dana White declared "the system worked" after staging UFC 249, clearing the way for professional sports to "come back safely" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 May, 2020 13:36 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 May, 2020 13:36 IST
UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White
Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs
Basketball
NBA 2019-20 - What might have been?
Sportstar's top five best Test captains
Top five most successful Test captains
 More Videos
Sarina Wiegman
Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight
Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
Jan Oblak during during a training session.
Atletico Madrid players return to training
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider
Adolf Hutter
Hutter believes the return of football will be new for players
 Related