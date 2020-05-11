Videos UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White Dana White declared "the system worked" after staging UFC 249, clearing the way for professional sports to "come back safely" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 13:36 IST Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 13:36 IST UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs NBA 2019-20 - What might have been? Top five most successful Test captains More Videos Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought? Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet Atletico Madrid players return to training Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider Hutter believes the return of football will be new for players