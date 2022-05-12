Videos

IPL 2022: CSK vs MI head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League 2022: Take a look at the head-to-head numbers and players to watch out for as IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians face off at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 12 May, 2022 09:34 IST

IPL 2022: CSK vs MI head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 12 May, 2022 09:34 IST
IPL 2022: DC vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: GT vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for
MS Dhoni (right) and Rishabh Pant
CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats
IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats
Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer
Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update
Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism
IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys?
IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for