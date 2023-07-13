In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines national women’s football team hope to ignite interest in their sport when they make the nation’s FIFA World Cup debut.
ALSO READ: AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Philippines unbowed in spirit after meteoric, inspired campaign
Long considered regional minnows, the Filipinas have rapidly improved under former Australian national women’s coach Alen Stajcic, who describes their achievements as “miraculous”.
Latest on Sportstar
- Filipinas’ meteoric rise: What a maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance means for the Philippines
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 2 LIVE Score: West Zone 68/1 at lunch
- UK government’s review calls for overhaul in top tiers of women’s football
- IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd T20I: India looks for clean sweep; Toss, lineup updates
- Watch: Messi fans welcome football star to Florida as he completes MLS move
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE