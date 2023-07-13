MagazineBuy Print

Filipinas’ meteoric rise: What a maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance means for the Philippines

Long considered regional minnows, the Filipinas have rapidly improved under former Australian national women’s coach Alen Stajcic, who describes their achievements as “miraculous”.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 12:04 IST , Manila, Philippines - 1 MIN READ

AFP

In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines national women’s football team hope to ignite interest in their sport when they make the nation’s FIFA World Cup debut.

ALSO READ: AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Philippines unbowed in spirit after meteoric, inspired campaign

Long considered regional minnows, the Filipinas have rapidly improved under former Australian national women's coach Alen Stajcic, who describes their achievements as "miraculous".

Related Topics

Women's Football /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Philippines

