Filipinas’ meteoric rise: What a maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance means for the Philippines

In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines national women’s football team hope to ignite interest in their sport when they make the nation’s FIFA World Cup debut.

Long considered regional minnows, the Filipinas have rapidly improved under former Australian national women’s coach Alen Stajcic, who describes their achievements as “miraculous”.