The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney as Australia and New Zealand prepare to host the football competition for the first time.
Matildas players Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Sarah Hunter watch a smoke ceremony at the launch event, ahead of the tournament kicking off on July 20.
