Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney

The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney as Australia and New Zealand prepare to host the football competition for the first time.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 18:02 IST , SYDNEY - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event at Summit at One Vanderbilt in New York City on April 14, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event at Summit at One Vanderbilt in New York City on April 14, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS
infoIcon

The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event at Summit at One Vanderbilt in New York City on April 14, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS

| Video Credit: AFP

The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney as Australia and New Zealand prepare to host the football competition for the first time.

Matildas players Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Sarah Hunter watch a smoke ceremony at the launch event, ahead of the tournament kicking off on July 20.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Clare Hunt /

Australia /

New Zealand /

Matildas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Australia 455/8 (116 overs) - Jadeja removes Carey after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023, June 8 schedule: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia, Sabalenka vs Muchova semifinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open champion
    AFP
  5. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Sabalenka vs Muchova, Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Travis Head and Steve Smith take Australia to 327 on Day 1; Review
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s probe to end by June 15, no wrestlers protests till then, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona Femini is European champion: Putellas and Co. cementing ‘giant’ status one win after another
    AFP
  5. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Chhetri, Jhingan laud facilities at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar’s sporting infrastructure
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Australia 455/8 (116 overs) - Jadeja removes Carey after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2023, June 8 schedule: Swiatek vs Haddad Maia, Sabalenka vs Muchova semifinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open champion
    AFP
  5. French Open 2023 Live Updates: Sabalenka vs Muchova, Swiatek vs Haddad Maia in women’s semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment