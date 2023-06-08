Published : Jun 08, 2023 18:02 IST , SYDNEY - 0 MINS READ

The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event at Summit at One Vanderbilt in New York City on April 14, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS

The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy arrives in Sydney as Australia and New Zealand prepare to host the football competition for the first time.

Matildas players Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Sarah Hunter watch a smoke ceremony at the launch event, ahead of the tournament kicking off on July 20.