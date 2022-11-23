FIFA World Cup: England’s Pickford says armband decision ‘taken out of our hands’

The armbands, intended to send a message of tolerance, connection and opposition to all forms of discrimination, have been in the global spotlight since FIFA threatened several European team captains with yellow cards if they wore them to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Global football governing body FIFA threatened to book any player wearing the armband, which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark said they backed down from their plans to wear the armband as a result.

Instead, Germany’s players placed their hands over their mouths in a symbolic protest during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 loss to Japan on Wednesday.

-Reuters