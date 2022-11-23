Videos

FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia fans celebrate victory at home after shock win against Argentina

Saudi King Salman also declared a national holiday after the football team’s stunning World Cup win on Tuesday over Argentina, state media reported.

AFP
RIYADH 23 November, 2022 15:12 IST

Celebrations erupted throughout the capital Riyadh after the final whistle blew, with fans forming impromptu dance circles and waving the sword-emblazoned national flag from the windows of speeding cars.

Al-Ekhbariya posted pictures of King Salman’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, celebrating after watching the game with a group that included energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Turki al-Sheikh, an adviser at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced on Twitter that admission fees would be waived at major theme parks and entertainment centres in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Few could have predicted that Herve Renard’s Green Falcons, ranked 51st in the world, would topple the twice-world champion led by the feted Messi, who has seven Ballons d’Or to his name.

The team’s next match is on Saturday against Poland.

