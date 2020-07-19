Videos

Figueiredo vows to knock out Demetrious Johnson after winning UFC flyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo reveals he is ready for a super fight but wants to defend his UFC flyweight title against Demetrious Johnson.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 July, 2020 20:01 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 July, 2020 20:01 IST

 

Becoming world number one 'a big deal' says Memorial leader Rahm
Thiem sets up final with Sinner after blasting past Haas
FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets
With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League
 More Videos
Bett1 Aces: Dominic Thiem blasts past Tommy Haas
Tiger Woods felt the nerves at PGA Tour return
Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane
M.S. Dhoni top five performances across formats
Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four
Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Flick
Arteta unsure when Ozil will return
Andrew Strauss.
Andrew Strauss backs Ben Stokes as interim England captain