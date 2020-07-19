Videos Figueiredo vows to knock out Demetrious Johnson after winning UFC flyweight title Deiveson Figueiredo reveals he is ready for a super fight but wants to defend his UFC flyweight title against Demetrious Johnson. Team Sportstar 19 July, 2020 20:01 IST Team Sportstar 19 July, 2020 20:01 IST Becoming world number one 'a big deal' says Memorial leader Rahm Thiem sets up final with Sinner after blasting past Haas FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League More Videos Bett1 Aces: Dominic Thiem blasts past Tommy Haas Tiger Woods felt the nerves at PGA Tour return Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane M.S. Dhoni top five performances across formats Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Flick Arteta unsure when Ozil will return Andrew Strauss backs Ben Stokes as interim England captain