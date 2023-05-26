WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

The 2023 edition of the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, is scheduled to be held from May 28 to June 11 at Roland-Garros in Paris.

STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

Nadal to miss French Open

Do you remember how the world was like at the time of 2004 French Open? YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter did not exist. Michael Phelps had not won a single Olympic medal. Pete Sampras was the most-decorate male tennis player with 14 Majors under his name. And the clay Major did not have a certain Spaniard named Rafael Nadal. At present, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all are a part of our lives. Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian. And three men - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal have more Slams than ‘Pistol’ Pete. However, there is one similarity with 2004. Nadal won’t be there at this year’s French Open. The Spaniard, who has won the title a record 14 times since his debut in 2005, is out due to a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Opportunity for Djokovic and Alcaraz

Nadal’s absence in Paris is set to be a major talking point at least until someone lifts the Musketeers Cup on June 11 at the Philippe Chatrier Court. Djokovic, despite not winning a single tune-up event on clay this season, is one of the favourites for the title this season. The Serbian will be motivated as winning this edition will make him the most decorated male tennis player of all-time. Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, was a two-year-old when his compatriot Nadal won the title in 2005. The 20-year-old Alcaraz will eye the trophy this time after exiting at the quarterfinal stage last year.

Swiatek to face tough competition

All eyes will be on World No.1 Iga Swiatek and whether she can go joint fourth on the all-time women’s winner’s list in Paris by clinching her third French Open title. In last 16 years, Roland-Garros has seen nine first-time Major winners on the women’s side and therefore, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will also fancy their chances. Swiatek, the 21-year-old Pole, will hope to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles at Roland-Garros since Belgium’s Justine Henin who won three in a row from 2005 to 2007.

