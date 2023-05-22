WATCH: Shubman Gill quashes RCB’s playoff hopes; GT vs RCB match analysis in five minutes

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Shubman Gill just refuses to live in the shadows. The uber-talented batter upstaged the master craftsman in Virat Kohli to earn Gujarat Titans (GT) a fine six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

The result sent RCB out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians taking the last playoffs spot.

Kohli (101 n.o., 61b, 13x4, 1x6) had become only the third batter in IPL history – after Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler – to score back-to-back centuries. Gill, not to be left behind, became the fourth (104 n.o., 52b, 5x4, 8x6) and helped GT chase down the 198-run target with five balls to spare.

