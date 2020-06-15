Videos Haaland's late minute winner keeps Dortmund season alive Erling Haaland's late header against Dusseldorf keeps their very slim title hopes alive. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 15:35 IST Team Sportstar 15 June, 2020 15:35 IST Haaland's late minute winner keeps Dortmund season alive Cricket stars hope ball shining rule changes are short-lived Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Zidane pleased with Hazard as Real beat Eibar More Videos Real Madrid coach Zidane content despite second half drop off Best of Djokovic as the Serb bows out of Ardia Tour White: No point having socially distanced crowds Brexit has the potential to destroy the Premier League: Wenger Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners