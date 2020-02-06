Videos

I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has said he went viral for all the wrong reasons when he reacted to Raheem Sterling not being sent off.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2020 16:12 IST

I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2020 16:12 IST
Mourinho compares VAR to playstation
Jose Mourinho
I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho
Odion Ighalo
Man United move a dream come true: Ighalo
Joshua Kimmich during a media interaction.
Kimmich ready for Bayern showdown with RB Leipzig
 More Videos
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick.
DFB-Pokal: Bayern got a 'wake-up call' against Hoffenheim, says Flick
Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row
Jose Mourinho
Mourinho 'had the feeling' this was Liverpool's season
Sarri happy with Ronaldo's return to fitness
Quique Setien
Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance
Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs to comeback win
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel left upset with Mbappe in PSG win
Favre delighted with 'record breaker' Sancho in Dortmund win