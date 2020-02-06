Videos I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho Jose Mourinho has said he went viral for all the wrong reasons when he reacted to Raheem Sterling not being sent off. Team Sportstar 06 February, 2020 16:12 IST I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho Team Sportstar 06 February, 2020 16:12 IST Mourinho compares VAR to playstation I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho Man United move a dream come true: Ighalo Kimmich ready for Bayern showdown with RB Leipzig More Videos DFB-Pokal: Bayern got a 'wake-up call' against Hoffenheim, says Flick Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row Mourinho 'had the feeling' this was Liverpool's season Sarri happy with Ronaldo's return to fitness Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs to comeback win Tuchel left upset with Mbappe in PSG win Favre delighted with 'record breaker' Sancho in Dortmund win