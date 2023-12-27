India coach Amol Muzumdar wary of ‘best side in the world’ Australia ahead of women’s ODI series

With two back-to-back Test wins in the bag, India head coach Amol Muzumdar was a picture of confidence ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia which begins at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

“To be very honest, we’re looking forward to the ODI series. The two Tests happened back to back in a span of 15 days and we’ll try to take the momentum forward. Everyone is keen and looking forward to the white ball leg. It’s a good start, but we need to carry it forward,” Muzumdar told the media ahead of the first ODI.

The domestic veteran made light of the challenges of switching between formats, focusing on the opportunity to play instead.

“The scheduling has been fantastic, with the T20s and Tests against England. We did well in red ball cricket and we carried that momentum forward to the Test against Australia. It’s a packed schedule but all the players, if I know them correctly now, are really looking forward to every opportunity they get to get out there on the ground,” he explained.

With four bowlers awaiting their maiden ODI caps, Muzumdar and the Indian think tank have a tough call facing them - do they experiment or do they stick to warhorses with proven success rates, especially keeping the two ICC events (World Cups in T20 and ODI formats) scheduled in the subcontinent over the next two years.

“We had a long chat with them about looking ahead to the World Cup and building towards it. That’s why we have a mix of experienced players and ones who are either making their debut or who are two-three games old. We’re going into this series with the bigger picture in mind,” Muzumdar admitted.

After hiccups in the T20 series against England, which India lost 1-2, the two Tests have allowed Muzumdar to build up the confidence of his contingent in the comfort of his favourite format. He believes the foundations set will be invaluable in his stint with the side.

“I have been very honest in my discussions about the game with the team. The suggestions we’ve given have been welcomed as well. We’ve had a lot of discussions off the field regarding what we need to do to get things right on it. Sometimes those strategies have worked and when that happens, it helps the ice break between us and the girls,” he explained.

Australia has never lost a bilateral ODI series to India, and has 40 wins against the side as opposed to India’s 10 wins against the former. However, Muzumdar is unfazed.

“They’ve been a consistent team for a long period of time that’s why they’ve won so many World Cups in T20s and ODIs, but we need to focus inward and on our strengths. Our focus needs to be what we should do to come up well against the best side in the world,” he said.