IPL 2023: Axar Patel left in splits when asked about his ideal batting position in Delhi Capitals

DC slumped to their fourth consecutive loss in the ongoing IPL after being outplayed by Mumbai Indians by six wickets here on Tuesday. Axar Patel was left in splits when asked about being promoted up the batting order to help the side’s batting.

