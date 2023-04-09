Meet Suyash Sharma - KKR’s unheralded leggie who took the IPL by storm on debut

Not many had heard of Suyash Sharma until the leg-spinner made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders and claimed three wickets, paving the way for his team’s 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

