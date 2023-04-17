Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

IPL 2023: Trent Boult credits an all-round team show in Rajasthan Royals pulling off a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
17 April, 2023 13:34 IST
17 April, 2023 13:34 IST

IPL 2023: Trent Boult credits an all-round team show in Rajasthan Royals pulling off a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: MI vs KKR match highlights and analysis in five minutes

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us