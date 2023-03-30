Videos

IPL 2023: What are the new rules introduced this season?

From the introduction of DRS to review wides and no balls to penalties for poor over rate and distracting batters, here’s what has changed in the IPL’s rulebook for this season.

Pranay Rajiv
30 March, 2023 19:49 IST
