Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s brilliant 69th minute header brought Chennaiyin FC back to winning ways as the visitors recorded a 1-0 win over host East Bengal in an Indian Super League encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium last Friday.

Iran’s Vafa Hakhamaneshi pulled up his jersey over his head to reveal the message, ‘Women. Life. Freedom’ after scoring the goal.

For Vafa, the goal and the celebration meant more than just a win. He wanted to use this moment and the platform to highlight what was happening back in his home. “This celebration is about the situation in Iran,” he says. Iran is in turmoil with state-sponsored violence and discrimination against its citizens, especially women.

Chennayin posted its second victory, while EB suffered its fourth defeat and second in a row to the disappointment of more than 17,000 fans.