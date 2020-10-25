Videos Khabib 'pound-for-pound GOAT' - Dana White UFC president Dana White reacts to the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 13:06 IST Team Sportstar 25 October, 2020 13:06 IST Solskjaer pleased despite 0-0 draw against Chelsea The story of El Clasico - Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for More Videos El Clasico - Lionel Messi to end goal drought? Real players fully support me - Zidane Stephen Fleming: CSK lost the game in the powerplay itself IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Players to watch out for, head-to-head record Lionel Messi's best goals in El Clasico Vinicius could feature alongside Kane - Mourinho IPL 2020 match today: RR vs SRH- Head-to-head, form guide, star players Top-seed Zverev downs Millman in Cologne