Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend

Neymar has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the basketball icon was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scored twice as the Ligue 1 leader ran out 2-0 victor over Lille, and dedicated his second goal to Bryant by holding up two fingers on one hand and four on the other – Bryant having worn the number 24 jersey for the Los Angeles Lakers.Following the final whistle, Neymar – a basketball fan – hailed Bryant's impact, stating his death is a sad moment for the entire world of sport.READ | NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in helicopter crash"I looked at the messages at half-time," Neymar told Canal+. "This is a time of immense sadness for the world of sport and for all of us, not just basketball fans."I knew him and I made this celebration to pay tribute to him. I hope he rests in peace."Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 NBA All-Star teams during a 20-year stint with the Lakers.