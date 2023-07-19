MagazineBuy Print

Watch: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on why Rahul Dravid’s statement left him disappointed

Former India cricketer-turned-broadcaster Laxman Sivaramakrishnan speaks to Sportstar’s Vijay Lokapally on spin bowling, why earning the trust of a player is paramount and what Rahul Dravid said that left him disappointed. 

Published : Jul 19, 2023 18:18 IST , NEW DELHI

Team Sportstar

Former India cricketer-turned-broadcaster Laxman Sivaramakrishnan speaks to Sportstar’s Vijay Lokapally on his career, cricket, commentary and everything in between.

The leg-spinner represented India in nine Tests picking up 26 wickets at an average of 44.03. He was an inspiring talent in the domestic scene back in the day for Tamil Nadu, taking 154 wickets in 76 first-class matches.

Listen to the full episode on Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally here:

