Videos

Simeone defends Atletico's style of play

Diego Simeone defended Atletico Madrid's defensive style following its shock elimination of Liverpool in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 March, 2020 14:20 IST

Simeone defends Atletico's style of play

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 March, 2020 14:20 IST
Diego Simeone celebrates Atletico Madrid's second goal against Liverpool at Anfield.
Simeone defends Atletico's style of play
Atletico Madrid delivers on another Anfield night of magic and memory
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus six days before Juve is scheduled to play Lyon in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie.
Coronavirus: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH: Max Verstappen tests Dutch GP's Zandvoort track
 More Videos
Coronavirus: How has it hit global sport?
Formula One: Season preview
Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction
Lampard: Still a long way to go in the race for top four
Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
Bayern Munich launches anti-racism campaign
Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery
Ronaldinho to stay in Paraguay to resolve passport legal case