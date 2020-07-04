Videos Lakers won't be lacking in energy in empty arena - Davis "I think we're motivated as a team and self-motivated to win," says Davis. Team Sportstar 04 July, 2020 11:04 IST Team Sportstar 04 July, 2020 11:04 IST Coronavirus scare wouldn't keep Simpson away from the PGA Tour Ancelotti: I've always had admiration for Jose Mourinho Bayern's chances in DFB Pokal final don't depend on Muller - Flick Racing greats predict how Formula One season will go More Videos Austrian GP preview: A European curtain-raiser Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - the perfect match Former Spain coach del Bosque hails 'complete team' Liverpool Alexis Sanchez gives Inter that extra 'oomph'- Antonio Conte Jurgen Klopp sees 'no need' for guard of honour at Manchester City Rocket Mortgage Classic: Simpson excited to be back on PGA Tour after coronavirus scare Setien backs Barcelona to fight until the end for La Liga title