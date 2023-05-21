Videos

WATCH- Rinku Singh’s heroics in vain as LSG pips KKR by 1 run; Match analysis in five minutes

Lucknow Super Giants scraped part Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run at the Eden Gardens. Here’s everything you need to know about the match in just five minutes.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 21 May, 2023 06:00 IST
| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Sporting green-and-maroon, Lucknow Super Giants paid a fitting tribute to ISL champion Mohun Bagan by recording a thrilling one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders and qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs with 17 points at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Inserted, LSG rode on Nicholas Pooran’s clinical half-century to post a challenging 176 for eight and then benefitted from its spinners’ parsimonious performance to stop the KKR at 175 for seven even as Rinku Singh’s heroic knock went in vain.

KKR pacers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora hit good areas to keep LSG in check. But Prerak Mankad helped LSG gather 54 for one in the Powerplay.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE

