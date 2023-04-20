Lucknow Super Giants overcame Rajasthan Royals in a last-over thriller by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Royals looked well in control for most of the game, before LSG fought back in the middle stage of the home side’s chase for its first win over the Sanju Samson-led side in the IPL.

Marcus Stoinis (two for 28) and Avesh Khan (three for 25) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG, with the latter defending 18 off the last over as Royals fumbled what looked like an easy chase.

Royals’ openers Jos Buttler (40) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) started the chase sedately, before the latter waded into Yudhvir Singh in the third over, scoring a six and a four.

Buttler employed the reverse sweep to great effect to score boundaries against LSG’s Impact Player Amit Mishra as Royals’ opening duo got their side to a good start.

Jaiswal was the first to fall after he could only guide a Stoinis delivery into the hands of Avesh at short third-man. Skipper Sanju Samson quickly followed the opener back into the hut after a run-out.

Buttler’s uncharacteristically slow knock came to an end when he mistimed a Stoinis delivery straight to Ravi Bishnoi at deep mid-wicket.

Shimron Hetmyer (2), whose fiery knock helped Royals beat Gujarat Titans, fell early to Avesh as LSG inched its way back into the game.

Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal were left with too much to do in the death as LSG bowlers delivered their side a win.

-Pranay Rajiv

