WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in 5 mins

Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

08 April, 2023 06:00 IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

It was a night to remember for Krunal Pandya. After his mesmerising spell (three for 18) which strangulated Sunrisers Hyderabad  and restricted it to a below-par total (121 for eight), the left-hander played a cameo knock (34) that saw Lucknow Super Giants  register a five-wicket win in the IPL match at the Ekana Cricket stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Krunal, scored majority of runs in the 55-run stand with skipper KL Rahul (35) that took Super Giants closer to victory. Adil Rashid’s double strike came a bit too late for Sunrisers which succumbed to its second straight defeat.

In the PowerPlay, Rahul and Kyle Mayers (13) chose their attacking moments judiciously as Super Giants cantered off to a good start. Though Mayers and Deepak Hooda (7) fell cheaply, Krunal stepped in to neutralise the threat from Rashid. He lofted Rashid over long-on for a six to show his intent and punished the odd loose deliveries to pile his runs.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE

