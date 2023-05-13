WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav powers Mumbai to a 27-run win over Gujarat; Match analysis in five minutes

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Suryakumar Yadav had to wait for nine seasons for this moment!

At the Wankhede Stadium - his home ground - on Friday evening, it was finally a dream come true for the swashbuckling batter as his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century (103 n.o., 49b, 11x4 6x6) guided Mumbai Indians to a 27-run win against Gujarat Titans.

MI, which bolstered its playoffs hopes, rode on Suryakumar’s highest individual score in the tournament to reach 218 for five - becoming the first side to register five 200-plus totals in an IPL season - before Akash Madhwal (three for 31) restricted Titans to 191 for eight.

As the Titans bowlers struggled to grip the ball towards the end of the first innings, Suryakumar batted with elegance and amassed 54 runs in the last three overs. He played shots all across the ground, before bringing up his century with a six off the final delivery of the innings. He raised his arms in celebration as the home crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Titans relied on their world-class bowlers for early breakthroughs after putting Mumbai Indians in, but Mohammad Shami leaked 17 runs off his second over as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan laid the foundation for the team’s tall total.

