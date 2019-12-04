Videos

NBA: Luka Doncic guides Mavericks to big win over Pelicans

Luka Doncic played a starring role as the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the New Orleans Pelicans in a 2019-20 season NBA game.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 December, 2019 14:49 IST

NBA: Luka Doncic guides Mavericks to big win over Pelicans

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 December, 2019 14:49 IST
Anthony Joshua confident of victory in Andy Ruiz Jr rematch
Serie A: Is Cristiano Ronaldo in crisis at Juventus?
Premier League Review - Matchday 14
Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record
 More Videos
Virgil Van Dijk: Ballon d'Or nomination 'special' for a defender
Robert Lewandowski: Lionel Messi 'one of the best in history'
Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or
Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or
Flick urges Bayern to give Coutinho more time
Emotional Bologna coach thanks wife during leukemia battle
Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno
No club in the world could tempt me to leave Spurs: Mourinho
 Related