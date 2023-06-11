French Open men’s singles final preview: Ruud takes on BIG 3 again; Djokovic on cusp of history

Published : Jun 11, 2023 11:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Novak Djokovic admits “history is hovering” over him as he takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday with a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title tantalisingly close.

The 36-year-old Serb can set numerous landmarks in what will be his seventh championship match at Roland Garros.

Victory on Sunday would place him once again halfway to an historic calendar Grand Slam, a sweep of all four majors in the same year which has only ever been achieved by two men.