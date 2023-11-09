ODI World Cup 2023: Maxwell has an X-factor and is a match winner, says Miller

Midway through the media interaction on Thursday, David Miller was asked whether Glenn Maxwell’s incredible innings against Afghanistan inspired him to hit a 200 as well, batting at No.6.

“Of course,” the South African big-hitter replied with a smile.

It’s been a couple of days since Maxwell battled severe cramps and went on to hit his career-best unbeaten 201 to guide Australia snatch an unbelievable three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Maxwell battled severe cramps and went on to hit his career-best unbeaten 201. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maxwell could not move his feet, and unbearable pain made it difficult for him to put weight on the front foot, but he relied on hand-eye coordination. He toyed with a star-studded Afghanistan spin bowling line-up and turned things around despite Australia reeling at 91 for 7 at one stage.

And Miller - known for hitting big sixes - believes that in the ever-changing landscape of international cricket, one needs to keep believing throughout.

“Seeing a knock like that was really special. He (Maxwell) has an X-factor, he is a match winner. It was inspiring to see no foot movement there and still hitting sixes and fours. From a game where they were dead and buried,” Miller said.

“When we have chased games where we were kind of out of it as well, (we have) done certain things that were particularly special, though. But yeah, it was, I suppose, where the game of cricket is going. You kind of always believe as you go along. You tick over the balls, get through the overs, and see how it unfolds. And you never know what is possible,” he said, “So just keep believing throughout…”

South Africa has already qualified for the semifinals and when it takes on Afghanistan in its last group league fixture on Friday, the team would be hoping to get things sorted before the knockouts. “For us, it’s just continuing what we have really done in this World Cup and just nailing down on areas that we want to improve on from the previous game,” Miller said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase what we can do and get some momentum into that semifinal…”